COMMUNITY

More than half of Canadians think the Russia-Ukraine conflict could develop into a world war

By CIEDITOR-SABRINA
0
18

A majority of Canadians are worried about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which many believe could develop into a world war.

Data from survey of 1,519 Canadians conducted February 25 to 27 using Leger’s online panel showed, 89% are personally concerned about Russia-Ukraine crisis which 66% believe has the potential to develop into a world war.

Most (74%) also felt the Russian President Vladimir Putin was lying about his reasons for the invasion. “I have decided to conduct a special military operation… to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide… for the last eight years,” Putin had said. Only 4% thought he was telling the truth while 22% said they didn’t know he was lying or being truthful.

When asked if they agree with respect to what their country’s first steps should be based on Putin’s military aggression, 45% of Canadians think stronger economic sanctions should be imposed on Russia while 21% think negotiations should be started to find a peaceful compromise.

In a conflict with Russia, 37% of Canadians are confident in Justin Trudeau leading Canada.

A margin of error cannot be associated with a non-probability sample in a panel survey. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size would have a margin of error ±2.52%, 19 times out of 20 for the Canadian sample and of ±3.09%.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.