BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

More than Rs 40,700 cr sanctioned under Stand-Up India scheme in last 7 years

NewsWire
0
0

The Centre has sanctioned more than Rs 40,700 crore to over 1,80,630 accounts under the Stand-Up India Scheme in the last seven years.

“Stand-Up India scheme is an important milestone in promoting entrepreneurship among SC, ST and women,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on the occasion of the scheme completing seven years on Wednesday.

The Stand-Up India Scheme was launched on April 5, 2016 to promote entrepreneurship at grassroots level focussing on economic empowerment and job creation.

This scheme has been extended up to the year 2025.

The scheme was launched to address the challenges faced by the SC, ST and women entrepreneurs while setting up businesses or greenfield enterprises in manufacturing, services or the trading sector and activities allied to agriculture.

“The scheme has created an ecosystem which facilitates and continues to provide a supportive environment for setting up green field enterprises through access to loans from bank branches of all scheduled commercial banks,” the finance minister added.

20230405-110602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India, EIB sign contract for second tranche of funding for Pune...

    IIIT-H develops unique charging solution for e-bikes

    Byju’s acquires US-based Epic for $500mn, to invest $1bn in US

    Mumbai: India Inc. smiles, honchos hail Sitharaman’s budget