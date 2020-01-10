More than Rs 6 cr cash seized ahead of Delhi polls

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) Different teams, which are keeping a tight vigil on the Delhi Assembly elections, have seized more than Rs 6 crore from the day when the Model Code of Conduct came into place. Out of this, more than Rs 1 crore was seized by the Income Tax Department.

Addressing a press briefing at the State Election Commission here on Wednesday, Ranbir Singh, Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, said: “Valued items worth more than Rs 1 crore has been seized during different raids. The total seizures till now are estimated to be 6.39 crore.”

Apart from this, 130 illegal weapons have also been seized whereas 2,782 licensed weapons have been deposited. A total of 110 cases have been registered under Arms Act and 121 people have been arrested so far.

He also said that action has been taken against 1,437 people under the CrPC while action has been taken against 32,131 people under the Delhi Police Act.

Similarly, 309 people have been arrested in the raids conducted by excise teams so far, said Singh.

The issue of the month-long protest at Shaheen Bagh was also raised in the conference to which Special Police Commissioner (Special Branch) Praveer Ranjan couldn’t give a satisfactory answer.

–IANS

hindi-rt/arm