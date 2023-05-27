INDIA

More the state govt resists, more will be BJP’s popularity in Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari

NewsWire
0
0

The more the West Bengal government tries to prevent the BJP from carrying out its political activities, the more the party’s popularity will rise, leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said at a public rally in Malda district on Saturday.

He said that earlier the state administration did not permit him to hold a rally at Habibpur in the same district since he did not file an application for permission 14 days before.

“This rule is only applicable when it comes to my rallies. Such rules are not applicable in case of a ruling party meeting. But the huge gathering here at Manikchak proves that more the state police prevent our rallies, more people will gather at our meetings,” Adhikari said.

He also said that the growing popularity of the BJP in West Bengal proves that the time is approaching fast for the Trinamool regime in the state to end.

“The corrupt people who are in power in West Bengal should take a cue and start packing their bags. The administration should realise that the fury of nature and the will of the people can never be contained,” he said.

20230527-220201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Apple releases fix for iPhone, iPad bug being exploited by hackers

    PM exhorts people to help eradicate malnutrition

    Bilkis Bano case convicts release with eye on elections: Congress

    How did man impersonating PMO official get Z-plus security, asks Tejashwi