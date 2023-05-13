Days after 99 officials of Tihar Jail were transferred following the killing of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya inside the prison by members of a rival gang a few days ago, more transfers of jail officials are likely to take place next week, a senior prison official said on Saturday.

The official said that some of the officials would be transferred from jail headquarters too.

Of the 99 jail officials transferred include 11 deputy superintendents, 12 assistant superintendents, head warders and warders.

The transfers were ordered by Director General (Prisons) Sanjay Beniwal, who deemed the incident a grave matter.

“However, the transferred officers/officials shall draw their salary from where they were drawing earlier. Further, all the above-mentioned officers/officials hereby stand relieved with immediate effect without waiting for formal relieving from concerned jails/offices. Non-compliance of the order shall be viewed seriously,” the transfer order read.

The killing of Tajpuriya has prompted the authorities to undertake a comprehensive review of the situation, resulting in a strategic overhaul of operations and implementation of essential reforms at the grassroots level.

On Monday, the Delhi High Court sought a response from the jail authorities on the steps taken to prevent such an incident.

Justice Jasmeet Singh was dealing with a plea moved by Tajpuriya’s father and brother seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the murder and also protection for them.

On watching the incident, which was captured on the CCTV cameras installed inside the jail, Justice Singh said that it was seen that Tajpuriya was taken out of his cell and was stabbed to death.

According to video footage, Tajpuriya was reportedly attacked with improvised weapons by four members of the Gogi gang inside Tihar Jail on May 2. Despite being alive and in the custody of prison security personnel, the accused attacked Tajpuriya a second time.

As per reports, Tajpuriya was stabbed over 90 times by the assailants, who are reportedly members of the Jitender Gogi gang.

Sunil a.k.a. Tajpuriya (33), a resident of Tajpur Kalan on the outskirts of Delhi, was lodged in Tihar Jail under tight security measures.

Gangster Satinder Singh Brar, also known as Goldy Brar who is believed to be in hiding in Canada, has claimed responsibility for the attack on Tajpuriya, citing revenge, according to an unverified social media post.

