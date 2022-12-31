Actress Mitaali Nag called 2022 a very blessed and successful year for herself not just professionally but also personally. She is hoping that the coming year will open doors to more opportunities.

She said: “The year 2022 was sweet and satisfying both professionally and personally for me. I made my OTT debut with ‘Aashiqana’ season 2, which is the number one series across all Indian OTT platforms. And the character I played was something I never thought that I could pull off. My fans have showered so much love.”

“For 2023, I am looking forward to more travel on the personal front, and doing more web series professionally. I want to do more brand campaigns because it gives me a lot of independence while exposing me to the production part,” added the ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ actress.

The year 2022 did not just see Mitaali making her OTT debut, but she also started her career as a content creator. She said: “I have kick-started my career as a content creator and I am using social media as a source of income.”

She is quite happy with the way things are happening and believes in giving her best for better results. “I had certain goals and I worked on them. I understand that things don’t always happen the way you plan or expect them to. So if it’s taking a bit longer I don’t stress. I keep giving my hundred percent because I know sooner or later the results will come,” Mitaali concluded.

