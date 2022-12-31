ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

More travel and more web series: Mitaali Nag shares her 2023 plans

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Mitaali Nag called 2022 a very blessed and successful year for herself not just professionally but also personally. She is hoping that the coming year will open doors to more opportunities.

She said: “The year 2022 was sweet and satisfying both professionally and personally for me. I made my OTT debut with ‘Aashiqana’ season 2, which is the number one series across all Indian OTT platforms. And the character I played was something I never thought that I could pull off. My fans have showered so much love.”

“For 2023, I am looking forward to more travel on the personal front, and doing more web series professionally. I want to do more brand campaigns because it gives me a lot of independence while exposing me to the production part,” added the ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ actress.

The year 2022 did not just see Mitaali making her OTT debut, but she also started her career as a content creator. She said: “I have kick-started my career as a content creator and I am using social media as a source of income.”

She is quite happy with the way things are happening and believes in giving her best for better results. “I had certain goals and I worked on them. I understand that things don’t always happen the way you plan or expect them to. So if it’s taking a bit longer I don’t stress. I keep giving my hundred percent because I know sooner or later the results will come,” Mitaali concluded.

20221231-174403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Akshay Kumar slams heroes who don’t like multi starrer movies

    Renee Zellweger to star in World War II drama series

    Prakash Raj: Eagerly await PM Modi’s reply to Telangana CM’s questions

    Florian Hurel speaks about the struggle to create the perfect Cannes...