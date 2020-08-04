More travellers on Canadian side of US-Canada border denied entry

Ever since all non-essential travel between the two countries have been in effect since March 21, over 2,100 people were turned away attempting to enter America at land border between March and June, according to numbers provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

According to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), more than 6,000 travellers were denied entry into Canada at land, rail, and marine ports between March 22 and July 22.

Eighty-nine per cent of those travellers were Americans who wanted to enter Canada for tourism/sightseeing, recreation, and non-essential shopping reasons, the CBSA said.

Before the border lockdown, Statistics Canada shows nearly three-quarters of the trips Canadians made to the U.S. were by car.

The number of car trips Americans made into Canada dropped 96 per cent in June compared to the same time last year. Similarly, StatCan reports the number of return trips made to the U.S by Canadians is down 94 per cent due to new border rules.

Current measures are set to expire August 31, pending a new agreement between the two countries to extend the closure to limit potential cross-border coronavirus transmissions.

But the new rules have prompted some travellers to get creative to bypass border guards.

The CBSA announced new rules this week to crack down on Americans who’ve been able to cross into Canada using the so-called “Alaska loophole.”

It comes after reports of American tourists dining in Banff, Alta. in June, despite the closed border to non-essential travellers. Mounties have also fined Americans hiking near Lake Louise for violating the Public Health Act this summer.

Under the new rules, American travellers wishing to drive through Canada to get to Alaska will be allowed “a reasonable period of stay” while they get to their intended port of exit. But that grace period for travel won’t be the same for everyone and will vary case by case.

The new rules also prohibit Alaska-bound travellers from indulging in tourism and visiting national parks on their way to their destination.

American travellers driving north will be given tags to hang onto their rear-view mirrors indicating a date they must leave the country by. It will also include public health and safety tips and Quarantine and Emergencies Acts conditions.

The death toll in the U.S. has outpaced the rate in Canada, where COVID-19 has been linked to 8,929 deaths as of Friday, according to the federal public health agency.