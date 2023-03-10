INDIA

More trouble for Kuntal Ghosh as 2 arrested middlemen express interest to turn approver

More trouble seems to be brewing for arrested youth Trinamool Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh, who acted as a middleman in the multi-crore teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal, as two other middlemen arrested in this case have expressed interest to turn approver in the matter.

Sources said that counsel of the two middlemen — Tapas Mondal and Niladri Ghosh — have started initial communication with the central agencies on this count.

However, neither of the two central agencies, the ED and the CBI, has given any indication that they will accept the proposal of the two accused middlemen to turn approver so far.

Explaining that the process of turning approver for an accused is a lengthy one, senior counsel of the Calcutta High Court, Kaushik Gupta, said that Section 306 of CrPC has provisions on this count.

“First, the investigating body has to accept the plea from the accused to turn approver after examining the pros and cons of the development and also the probable future legal complexities arising out of the development. But mere acceptance of the investigating agency does not complete the process and guarantee pardon for the accused turning approver.

“The investigating agency will then seek the permission of the court concerned where the matter is being heard. The judge will take the final decision on this count after recording the reasons for doing so and other legal angles in the matter,” Gupta explained.

On Thursday, a special CBI court had extended the judicial custody of Kuntal Ghosh, Niladri Ghosh and Tapas Mondal till March 23.

