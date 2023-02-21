INDIALIFESTYLE

More work, more SOPs for UP legislators

NewsWire
0
0

There is going to be more work and more rewards for legislators in Uttar Pradesh.

Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana has said that the house proceedings would now continue till late night (midnight or 1 a.m) since it was his endeavour to ensure that the maximum number of members are able to take part during the budget session.

The state Assembly has worked out a programme to have sittings on Saturdays as well.

Mahana said the issues raised by the members would be sent to the respective departments with the objective of resolving them.

The Speaker further said that the best legislator award would be instituted on the pattern of the best MP award given in Parliament.

The Speaker said a helpdesk would be set up at railway stations and the airport to help the legislators and provide them with conveyance to their respective homes and vice versa during the sessions of the house.

He said the assembly secretariat would provide vehicles to the members and they would not be allowed to take the vehicles anywhere else.

He added that a helpdesk would be set up at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport to assist the members of the House.

“During the sessions, the digital gallery will remain open for members. A time slot will also be fixed for others too.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the members should raise issues concerning their constituencies.

The members would now be able to submit their questions round the clock on the state Assembly’s portal, he said.

20230221-142203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Fast bowler Joginder Sharma announces retirement from all forms of cricket

    Trading hub Moreh along Indo-Myanmar border also an example of inter-faith...

    Indian rocket fails to launch GISAT-1/EOS-3 satellite

    Ex-Kerala Minister Jaleel moves SC against HC verdict