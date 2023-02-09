INDIA

More you throw mud at BJP, the more lotus will bloom: PM Modi to Oppn

NewsWire
0
0

Speaking on the motion of thanks to the President’s Address in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the opposition and said the more it targets the BJP, the more the lotus will bloom.

“I want to tell these MPs (Opposition MPs)…that the more you throw ‘keechad (mud)’, the better the lotus will bloom,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi said that in the last three to four years around 11 crore houses got potable drinking tap water connections and 48 crore Jan Dhan accounts were opened across the country in nine years.

Even as the PM was speaking, the opposition MPs raised slogans against Adani and the Prime Minister.

On Wednesday, Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition, attacked the Central government over the demand for a probe by the joint parliamentary committee in the Adani case.

Kharge said, “There should be a joint parliamentary committee probe in the Adani row… when the government is not afraid of anything then constitute a JPC.”

20230209-145202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Punjab CM slams Centre for dragging feet on paddy straw burning

    Kunal Ghosh’s ‘homosexuality’ jibe at Suvendu Adhikari offends queer activists

    Grenade attack in J&K’s Srinagar, no damage

    With Covid cases galloping, Maha enters semi-lockdown mode from tonight