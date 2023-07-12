INDIA

On his way to the UK to promote his new series ‘Special Ops: Lioness’, actor Morgan Freeman missed his plane after contracting an unknown illness.

Contracting a fever, the actor stayed behind with doctors believing he had caught a ‘contagious infection’.

Speaking to Daily Mail, a representative of the actor said: “Morgan has a fever and his doctor felt he had a contagious infection, so he cancelled his trip. He is fine now.”

The actor was scheduled to go to the UK alongside his co-stars Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman for the promotion of his new spy-thriller series.

According to Daily Mail, ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ is inspired by a real-life CIA programme, follows the life of marine Joe (Zoe) as she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA’s spear in the war on terror.

Written by Taylor Sheridan, who is usually renowned for his westerns, the series will see him try a change of genre as he works with Morgan, Zoe and Nicole as well as Laysla De Oliveira and Michael Kelly.

Zoe takes the lead role of Joe, the station chief of The Lioness Program, who must train and lead her female undercover operatives to prepare them for the danger that lies ahead.

Nicole stars as Kaitlyn Meade, the CIA’s senior supervisor, who enlists an aggressive Marine Raider Cruz (De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe amid the CIA’s efforts to thwart the next 9/11.

‘The Dark Knight’ actor on the other hand plays US secretary of state Edwin Mullins in the show.

The espionage thriller is slated to premiere on July 23 with its first two episodes on streaming on Paramount+. After that, one episode will be released weekly, with the series finale set to take place on September 3.

