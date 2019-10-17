Morgan, Zaheer join Sony Network in countdown to T10 League

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) have launched its campaign for the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2019, “Dus Over Dhuaandaar, Cricket Kaa Naya Avataar” that will take place from November 15-24.

The league will be telecast only on Sony Six and Sony Ten 3 channels in India.

The 60-second on-air film features England’s World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan and former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan in a quick cricket match at the airport, while waiting for their flight to Abu Dhabi.

The campaign film starts with a young cricket lover who sees Zaheer at the airport and requests for his autograph. Zaheer engages with the youngster and starts playing cricket with him and is then joined by Morgan.

Morgan and Zaheer face off each other in power-packed fast paced cricket action, drawing parallels to the fastest cricket format in the world – T10 cricket. The film showcases some highlights from previous editions of T10 League and closes with the match ending as the final call for the flight is made. The campaign will have a TV, digital and social media rollout.

The third edition of the T10 League will feature 132 world-class players on show this year at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The star-studded line-up of top international cricketers includes icons like Morgan, Hashim Amla, Chris Lynn, Shane Watson, Moeen Ali, Darren Sammy, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Lasith Malinga, Shoaib Malik and many more.

–IANS

aak/in