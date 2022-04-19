Morocco and Jordan have said that the Israeli police’s raids on the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem are “likely to foment feelings of rancour, hatred and extremism.”

The raids would destroy the chance of reviving the peace process in the region, Morocco’s royal cabinet said in a statement on Monday, quoting a phone conversation between Moroccan King Mohammed VI and Jordanian King Abdullah II, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Israeli police raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem. At least 200 Palestinians were injured during clashes with the Israeli police.

Meanwhile, more than 10 Israelis were killed in a string of shooting, stabbing, and car-ramming attacks in the last few weeks, some of which were carried out by Arab citizens of Israel.

