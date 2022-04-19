WORLD

Moroccan, Jordanian kings discuss Israel’s raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque

NewsWire
0
0

Morocco and Jordan have said that the Israeli police’s raids on the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem are “likely to foment feelings of rancour, hatred and extremism.”

The raids would destroy the chance of reviving the peace process in the region, Morocco’s royal cabinet said in a statement on Monday, quoting a phone conversation between Moroccan King Mohammed VI and Jordanian King Abdullah II, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Israeli police raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem. At least 200 Palestinians were injured during clashes with the Israeli police.

Meanwhile, more than 10 Israelis were killed in a string of shooting, stabbing, and car-ramming attacks in the last few weeks, some of which were carried out by Arab citizens of Israel.

20220419-164604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Singapore reports 10,713 new Covid-19 cases

    N.Korea convenes key parliamentary meeting without Kim

    iPhone 14 may come with satellite connectivity for emergencies

    Iran welcomes expanding ties with Central Asian nations: Raisi