Moroccan King Mohammed VI has called for building “normal relations” between Morocco and Algeria.

“I look forward to cooperating with the Algerian presidency so that Morocco and Algeria may work hand-in-hand and enjoy normal relations between the two brotherly countries’ people,” he said in a speech on the occasion of the Throne Day on Saturday.

“The borders separating the two brotherly Moroccan and Algerian people will never stand in the way of the interaction and understanding between the two countries’ people,” he added.

The king also asked Moroccans to preserve the brotherhood, solidarity and good neighbourliness toward Algerian people, Xinhua news sagency reported.

Relations between the two North African countries have been marred by several conflicts over territorial disputes.

20220731-055403