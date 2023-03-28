WORLD

Morocco, Cambodia vow to strengthen trade ties

NewsWire
Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and his Cambodian counterpart Prak Sokhonn have pledged to promote scientific and cultural exchanges as well as to strengthen trade and investment ties.

The two countries on Monday agreed to organise a forum in the near future in an effort to explore business opportunities, and urged business communities from both sides to boost trade and investment, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a joint statement released after a meeting between the two officials in Rabat.

Both countries share similar views on a number of regional and international issues, the statement read, adding they have reiterated their firm commitment to promoting multilateralism and contributing to the global agenda for peace, security and development.

The two countries also hailed their relations characterised by friendship, mutual respect, consultation and coordination on issues of common interest, it added.

After their talks, the two ministers signed an agreement on aviation services, which aimed at strengthening tourism, business, trade and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

