Morocco condemns Israeli actions at Al-Aqsa mosque

Morocco has “strongly condemned” Israeli actions against Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque, saying such actions will “fuel feelings of hatred and extremism and destroy the chances of reviving the peace process in the region.”

In a statement on Saturday, Morocco’s Foreign Ministry calls on the United Nations and the international community to act promptly to put an end to the actions, Xinhua news agency reported.

Upon the instructions from Morocco’s king, the condemnation was delivered directly to the Head of the Israeli liaison office in Rabat, according to the statement.

The tension between Israel and the Palestinians has flared up in the West Bank and East Jerusalem over the past three weeks as the Jewish festival of Passover overlaps with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Palestinians clashed with Israeli police forces on Friday at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, leaving more than 160 people wounded.

