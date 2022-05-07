WORLD

‘Morocco foiled 63,121 illegal immigration attempts in 2021’

NewsWire
0
0

Morocco foiled 63,121 illegal immigration attempts in 2021, the interior ministry said in a report.

In the first quarter of 2022, the North African country foiled 14,746 illegal immigration attempts, according to the ministry report published after Friday’s meeting of the Moroccan-Spanish Permanent Joint Migration Group, Xinhua news agency reported.

Morocco has become an important crossing point for migrants, mainly from Sub-Saharan Africa to Europe.

In 2021, Moroccan authorities bust 256 migrant trafficking networks, and 52 more in the first quarter of 2022, the report said.

About 3,500 people chose to return voluntarily from Morocco to their country of origin in 2021, and 1,080 in the first quarter of 2022, it added.

A total of 14,236 migrants were saved at sea in 2021, according to the report.

The Moroccan-Spanish Permanent Joint Migration Group met on Friday for the first time since 2019, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and their diplomatic crisis over Madrid’s changed policy on Western Sahara question that lasted a year and ended only a month ago.

20220508-043109

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Policing the Raj: The evolution and eventful journey of the Indian...

    S.Korea to bolster cooperation with US on supply chains, tech in...

    Lebanese PM urges cross-party cooperation to save country

    US not involved in Iran nuclear facility incident: White House