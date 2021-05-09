Morocco announced that it has foiled an illegal immigration attempt across the Mediterranean and arrested 19 people.

During the operation on Saturday, the police arrested in the coast of the northern city of El Hoceima one person for alleged involvement in human trafficking and migrant smuggling and seized two boasts, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Friday, the police arrested eight would-be immigrants and one individual in the northern city of Nador for alleged links with a criminal network active in the organisation of illegal immigration.

A Moroccan navy unit operating in the Mediterranean on Friday night thwarted a drug trafficking operation and seized 3 tonnes of cannabis off the coast of Nador.

