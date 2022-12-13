Morocco having stunned Belgium, Spain and Portugal along the way to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup are planning and plotting for another ‘upset’ as they take on defending champions France on Wednesday night.

“We will show great desire and try to pull off an upset,” said Morocco coach Walid Regragui at the pre-match conference on Tuesday. “We aren’t satisfied with the semi-final and being the first African team to do that. We want to go further. Why not reach the final of the World Cup?”

Morocco have already made history as the first African team to reach the last four, and the Atlas Lions “crazy” dream of a place in the World Cup final will be put to test against Dider Deschamps team.

“The further you get, the more difficult the games are. We are playing the world champions with world-class players and a very good coach, possibly the best in the world,” Regragui said.

“We are hungry. I don’t know if it will be enough but we want Africa to be on top of the world. I know we are not favourites but we are confident.”

A few injuries have been a cause of concern in the Moroccan camp in a few key matches but they have fought collectively to overcome that to come this far at the Bayt Stadium.

“As everyone knows, we have a number of injuries but we have an excellent medical staff and they are working very hard and coming in with good news every day. No one is out for now, but no one is definitely in either. We will put out the best side possible.”

