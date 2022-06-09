The Moroccan authorities foiled an attempt to smuggle about 3.21 tonnes of cannabis out of the port of Casablanca, the Moroccan police said in a statement.

The banned narcotic substance was carefully wrapped in consumable goods and hidden inside a cargo container destined for export, the statement added on Thursday.

The warehouse used to store the seized drugs was discovered during search operations, according to the police.

The statement said that a criminal investigation is underway to arrest all the suspects connected to the smuggling, Xinhua news agency reported.

Morocco remains one of the world’s largest producers of cannabis resin, despite a decade of efforts to wipe out marijuana farming, according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.

–IANs

int/khz/

20220610-025401