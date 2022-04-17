WORLD

Morocco seizes over 2 tonnes of smuggled cannabis

NewsWire
0
0

The Moroccan police have seized more than two tonnes of cannabis ready to be smuggled by sea, official MAP news agency reported.

The banned substance, seized in a warehouse on Sunday located in the town of Melloussa near the northern city of Tangier, was concealed in 61 packages, MAP said.

It added that an inflatable boat allegedly used for drug trafficking was also seized, Xinhua news agency reported.

An investigation was opened to pin down the local and international networks of the criminal activity, according to the report.

Despite efforts to crackdown on cannabis cultivation during the past decade, Morocco remains one of the world’s largest producers of the narcotic plant, according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.

20220418-034003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Beijing enacts anti-food waste regulation

    B’desh couple held for brutally torturing minor house help

    Taliban remind US of its promise to de-list its leaders from...

    Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz resigns amid graft inquiry (Ld)