Morocco’s air traffic records 80% recovery from pre-pandemic 2019

The airports in Morocco hosted more than 18.46 million passengers from January to November, recording an 80-per cent recovery rate from the same period in pre-pandemic 2019, the Moroccan Airports Authority said.

The Casablanca International Airport, the biggest airport in the North African country, received more than 6.84 million passengers in the first 11 months, representing a 72-per cent recovery rate from 2019, according to a report released by the airports authority on Tuesday.

Morocco did not resume its international air travel until February 7 this year, according to the report as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

In 2020, Morocco’s airports hosted 7,150,277 passengers, down 71 per cent from 2019.

20221221-055803

