Morocco’s unemployment rate fell by 0.9 point year-on-year to 11.8 per cent in the third quarter of 2021, the official High Commission for Planning has said.

The unemployment rate stood at 16 per cent in urban areas and 5.2 per cent in rural areas, the report added on Wednesday.

The unemployment rate among men stood at 10.4 per cent and 16.5 per cent among women, Xinhua news agency reported.

Morocco’s economy is expected to grow by 6.2 per cent in 2021, after contracting 6.3 per cent in 2020, according to the Central bank.

