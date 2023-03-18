SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Mortar mine blast kills 2 children in Afghanistan

Two children were killed and two others injured as a mortar mine left over from past wars went off in Afghanistan’s eastern Logar province, the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported on Saturday.

A group of children found a toy-like device in the Altamor area of Pul-i-Alam city, the capital of Logar province, on Friday evening and began playing with it when the device suddenly exploded, killing the two children on the spot and injuring two more, the news agency reported.

A similar blast injured four children in Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province last week.

Afghanistan is reportedly one of the most mine-contaminated countries in the world as dozens of people mostly children are killed and maimed annually in blasts of unexploded devices left over from the past four decades of wars and civil conflicts.

