INDIALIFESTYLE

Mortar mine blast kills 3 children in Afghanistan

NewsWire
0
0

Three children were killed and two others injured as a mortar mine, left over from past wars, went off in Afghanistan’s eastern Wardak province, said a statement of provincial government released here.

A group of children was playing with the toy-like device in Sayedabad district on Friday when it suddenly exploded, killing three children on the spot and injuring two others, one in critical condition, the statement added on Saturday.

A similar blast killed three children in Afghanistan’s eastern Logar province last week, Xinhua news agency reported.

Afghanistan reportedly is one of the most mine-contaminated countries in the world as dozens of people, mostly children, are killed and maimed every month due to blasts of unexploded devices left over from the past four decades of wars and civil conflicts.

20230430-004002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Surge in consultations for Oncology and Mental Health amongst Indian women

    15 injured in blast at Barauni oil refinery, 8 in serious...

    Alarm over stray dog menace in Taj city

    ED files charge sheet against Satyender Jain in money laundering case