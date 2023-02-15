Two children were killed as a mortar round left over from past wars went off in Afghanistan’s Badghis province, provincial police spokesman Sediqullah Seddiqi said on Wednesday.

A mortar round was found by children in Jahrah area of Abkamri district Tuesday evening, and the children began playing with it, which suddenly exploded, killing two on the spot, the officer said, Xinhua News Agency reported.

A similar accident claimed the lives of two children in Bagram district of the eastern Parwan province last week, while another blast killed a child and injured two others in Dand district of Kandahar province last month.

The war-torn country is reportedly one of the most mine-contaminated countries in the world as dozens of people, mostly children, are killed and maimed annually due to blasts of unexploded devices left over from past four decades of wars and civil strife.

