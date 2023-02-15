WORLD

Mortar round blast kills 2 children in Afghanistan

NewsWire
0
0

Two children were killed as a mortar round left over from past wars went off in Afghanistan’s Badghis province, provincial police spokesman Sediqullah Seddiqi said on Wednesday.

A mortar round was found by children in Jahrah area of Abkamri district Tuesday evening, and the children began playing with it, which suddenly exploded, killing two on the spot, the officer said, Xinhua News Agency reported.

A similar accident claimed the lives of two children in Bagram district of the eastern Parwan province last week, while another blast killed a child and injured two others in Dand district of Kandahar province last month.

The war-torn country is reportedly one of the most mine-contaminated countries in the world as dozens of people, mostly children, are killed and maimed annually due to blasts of unexploded devices left over from past four decades of wars and civil strife.

20230215-165203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sharma appreciative of Pandya’s efforts; not proud of India’s ‘sloppy’ fielding

    Archery World Cup: Indian women’s recurve team wins bronze

    Samsung to use 100% recycled plastics in all its mobile phones...

    Proud of Indian diaspora in Sydney for strengthening India-Australia ties: MoS...