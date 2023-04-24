Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad on Monday urged the need to incorporate ‘new voters’ into the banking sector by opening their bank accounts.

Addressing a review meeting of Financial Inclusion Parameters of Western Maharashtra here, the MoS said special camps should be arranged for the purpose to include the 18-plus ‘new voters’ in the banking system.

He also stressed on the need for banks to work towards the unbanked, securing the unsecured and funding the unfunded through various schemes of the government.

Karad cited the PM Svanidhi Scheme that gives small loans to the needy people without the condition of a collateral or a CIBIL score.

The MoS asked the banks to increase banking penetration in the rural areas, and reduce the waiting period for loan disbursement, as the banking sector is a big pillar towards the country’s aim to becoming a $5 trillion economy.

Karad said even a developed state like Maharashtra has scope for increasing the number of bank branches in the rural areas, and suggested the need to imbibe a ‘competitive spirit’ among the banking sector for all round development.

