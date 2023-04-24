BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

MoS Finance bats for including ‘new voters’ in banking sector

NewsWire
0
0

Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad on Monday urged the need to incorporate ‘new voters’ into the banking sector by opening their bank accounts.

Addressing a review meeting of Financial Inclusion Parameters of Western Maharashtra here, the MoS said special camps should be arranged for the purpose to include the 18-plus ‘new voters’ in the banking system.

He also stressed on the need for banks to work towards the unbanked, securing the unsecured and funding the unfunded through various schemes of the government.

Karad cited the PM Svanidhi Scheme that gives small loans to the needy people without the condition of a collateral or a CIBIL score.

The MoS asked the banks to increase banking penetration in the rural areas, and reduce the waiting period for loan disbursement, as the banking sector is a big pillar towards the country’s aim to becoming a $5 trillion economy.

Karad said even a developed state like Maharashtra has scope for increasing the number of bank branches in the rural areas, and suggested the need to imbibe a ‘competitive spirit’ among the banking sector for all round development.

20230424-195804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    With vote split, RBI’s MPC might hike repo rate by 25...

    Sandoz to set up Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad

    FY23 Outlook: India’s states deficit expected at 3.6% of GDP

    Amazon warehouse policies have put workers at risk: Report