MoS Muraleedharan at Abu Dhabi Dialogue meet

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan led the Indian delegation to the fifth Ministerial Consultation of Abu Dhabi Dialogue (ADD) held on Wednesday and Thursday in Dubai.

Muraleedharan in his address spoke about the ongoing efforts between India and the UAE with respect to the integration of India’s e-Migrate system with the online system of Ministry of Human Resource and Emiratisation (MOHRE), UAE and collaboration on benchmarking of skill qualifications, assessment and certification, an official statement said.

Both these initiatives may serve as a model of cooperation for other ADD member states for promoting fair and ethical recruitment as well as safe and legal migration, the statement said.

ADD is a regional, voluntary and non-binding Consultative Process between Asian countries of labour origin and destination, which serves as a platform to facilitate regional cooperation on contractual labour mobility, sharing of best experiences and learning from one another’s experience.

The minister met Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, UAE and along with him also felicitated five Indian workers and foreign employers from UAE (NBTC Group) under the ongoing India-UAE collaboration on skill harmonisation.

On the margins of the Ministerial Consultation, the minister also met Abdullah Nasser Abuthnain, Vice Minister of Labour and Social Development, Saudi Arabia and an MoU on Skill Harmonisation with Takamol Holding (a semi-governmental agency under Ministry of Labour, Saudi Arabia) and National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) was exchanged in presence of the minister from Saudi Arabia.

In addition, Muraleedharan also met Mariam Eqeal, Minister of State for Economic Affairs, Kuwait and discussed issues relating to bilateral cooperation aimed at labour welfare, the statement added.

“Community events were organised in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi during this visit wherein MOS appreciated the positive role played by the 3.3 million-strong Indian community in the development of relations between UAE and India. On Wednesday, MoS also visited the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayta Kendra (PBSK) in Dubai to see its functioning.”

–IANS

nks/kr