Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik on Thursday advocated the need for giving benefits of ‘Ayurveda’ to the world.

Naik was speaking after inaugurating the 9th World Ayurveda Congress in Goa.

“Goa is a peaceful state. All types of facilities are available here. Even Ayurveda presence was there (in Goa). It (Ayurveda) is not just medicine, but it’s our tradition. We need to give benefits of it to the world,” he said.

He said that the AYUSH ministry is doing great work in this field. “Worldwide expansion of Ayurveda has been facilitated by the setting up of a separate Ministry of AYUSH, credit of which goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Naik said.

He said that in 2015, the United Nations decided to celebrate the International Day of Yoga, now it is benefiting citizens all over the world.

More than 5,000 delegates and 200 foreign delegates from 30 countries are attending World Ayurveda Congress.

The conclave is being organised by the World Ayurveda Foundation, an initiative of Vijnana Bharati, with the support of the Union Ministry of AYUSH and Government of Goa.

Major topics to be deliberated includes, ‘Expanding the Scope of Ayurveda- New Age Prospects’, Innovations and Entrepreneurship, Ayurveda Education, Ayur Informatics, Innovation Ecosystem, Health and Environment and Heal in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the valedictory session of the 9th World Ayurveda Congress on December 11.

