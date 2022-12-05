Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shripad Naik on Monday appealed to scientists to focus on encouraging organic farming by giving maximum emphasis on not allowing soil texture to deteriorate.

Naik was speaking during the ‘Word Soil Day’ programme at ICAR-Central Coastal Agricultural Research Institute in Goa.

“Agricultural scientists should give maximum emphasis on not allowing soil texture to deteriorate. They should focus on encouraging organic farming,” Naik said.

“Soil is our mother who nurtures us. So we should take care to maintain balance by using minimum chemical fertilisers. Designing crop patterns according to the ‘Agro climatic zone’ is essential, so also encouraging inter-cropping. These steps need to be taken effectively,” Naik further said.

He said that nature gives us many things, hence it becomes our duty to protect it. “It is our responsibility to take care of nature,” he said.

Dr Suresh Kumar Chaudhari, Deputy Director General, ICAR, Delhi speaking on the occasion highlighted the issues related to land degradation and soil health restoration.

