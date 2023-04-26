WORLD

Moscow declares 10 Norwegian diplomats personae non gratae

Russia has declared 10 diplomats working at the Norwegian embassy and military attache’s office in Moscow personae non gratae, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Norwegian Ambassador Robert Kvile was summoned to the Ministry in protest over Oslo’s decision to expel 15 Russian diplomats from the Russian Embassy in Norway and military attache’s office, the Ministry added on Wednesday.

“This hostile step further aggravated the situation in our bilateral relations, which are currently at a critically low level,” it said.

The Ministry added that it would take other measures in response to Oslo’s hostile actions, including potential restrictions on hiring Russian staff at Norwegian diplomatic missions, Xinhua news agency reported.

Norway expelled 15 Russian diplomats on April 13. The Norwegian Foreign Ministry said the embassy staff were expelled for “engaging in activities that were not compatible with their diplomatic status”.

