WORLD

Moscow expels 4 Austrian embassy employees

NewsWire
0
1

Moscow has declared four employees of the Austrian Embassy in Russia “personae non gratae” in a “retaliatory” move, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry summoned Austrian Ambassador to Russia Werner Almhofer on Thursday in protest over a decision of the Austrian authorities to expel four employees from Russia’s foreign missions, it said, adding that the Austrian diplomats must leave Russia by February 23, Xinhua news agency reported.

Austria’s “unfriendly and unjustified” move causes serious damage to bilateral ties, said the ministry.

Austria declared two diplomats of the Russian Embassy and two diplomats of the Russian Permanent Mission to the United Nations “personae non gratae” on February 2.

20230217-010004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UN seeks quick release of staffers and contract truckers in Ethiopia

    Russia conducting drills on islands contested by Japan

    Protests will continue on Gaza-Israel borders: Palestinian factions

    UN chief says China-US cooperation vital