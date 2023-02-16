Moscow has declared four employees of the Austrian Embassy in Russia “personae non gratae” in a “retaliatory” move, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry summoned Austrian Ambassador to Russia Werner Almhofer on Thursday in protest over a decision of the Austrian authorities to expel four employees from Russia’s foreign missions, it said, adding that the Austrian diplomats must leave Russia by February 23, Xinhua news agency reported.

Austria’s “unfriendly and unjustified” move causes serious damage to bilateral ties, said the ministry.

Austria declared two diplomats of the Russian Embassy and two diplomats of the Russian Permanent Mission to the United Nations “personae non gratae” on February 2.

