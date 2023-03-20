WORLD

Moscow opens criminal case against ICC over Putin warrant

NewsWire
0
0

The International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor and judges, who issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin, have become the targets of a criminal case, Russias Investigative Committee announced on Monday, according to a media report.

In a Telegram post, the committee said that it has opened cases against ICC prosecutor Karim Ahmad Khan, as well as judges Tomoko Akane, Rosario Salvatore Aitala and Sergio Gerardo Ugalde Godinez, RT reported.

Khan had sent a petition on February 22 to the ICC Pre-Trial Chamber to obtain warrants for the arrest of Putin and Russia’s Commissioner for Children’s Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, whom he accused of being responsible for the “illegal deportation of children from Ukraine”.

The petition was approved by the aforementioned judges, RT reported.

Russia’s investigative committee has described the ICC prosecutions as “obviously illegal, since there are no grounds for criminal liability”. It also pointed to the 1973 UN Protection of Diplomats Convention, which grants heads of states absolute immunity from the jurisdiction of foreign countries.

The committee considers Khan’s actions a crime under Russian law for “knowingly bringing an innocent person to criminal liability, combined with unlawfully accusing a person of committing a grave or especially grave crime”.

He is also charged with preparing an attack on a representative of a foreign state “with the intention of complicating international relations”, RT reported.

The three judges are being accused of attacking a foreign state representative as well as attempting a “deliberately unlawful detention”.

Russia has disregarded the ICC warrant as having no legal basis, with ex-President Dmitry Medvedev suggesting that it was a sign of the collapse of international law. He also described the ICC as “s**tty and wanted by nobody” and said it had a poor record of holding high-profile suspects accountable, explicit pro-Western bias and had failed to investigate US war crimes in Afghanistan and Iraq, RT reported.

20230320-190404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mausoleum in China housing Terracotta Army reopens

    S Korea’s new Covid-19 cases below 10,000 for 3rd day

    ODI World Cup in India next year will give format a...

    S.Korea, US mulling live-fire drills to mark 70th yr of alliance