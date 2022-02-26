Moscow ready to cooperate with ‘all constructive forces’ on settlement in Ukraine: Russian FM

Moscow is preparing for negotiations with “all constructive forces” on a settlement in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said in a phone call with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Russia emphasised its readiness for a quick settlement in Ukraine for the sake of peace and stability, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Lavrov informed Cavusoglu about Russia’s current military operation in Ukraine, reiterating the aim of ensuring “the security of the civilian population and demilitarising Ukraine,” the statement added.

