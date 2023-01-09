A heavy police force was deployed at Dabolim airport in Goa after an incoming chartered flight from Moscow to Goa was diverted to Gujarat’s Jamnagar over bomb threat.

There were at least 244 people on-board the flight which landed at Jamnagar airport at around 9.49 p.m on Monday.

A senior police officer told IANS that an airline had received the e-mail about bomb threat, which alerted the Goa airport and later the flight was diverted.

“We had deployed the heavy police force here at Dabolim airport after we got information… everything is fine now, and we will withdraw the police force after a while,” the police officer said.

Sources said the flight was diverted after the Air Traffic Controller at Goa airport received information regarding a bomb threat.

After receiving the bomb threat, a large number of police personnel were deployed at Dabolim airport in Goa and senior officers held a meeting over the incident.

Russia’s Azur Airlines flight ZF2401 from Moscow to Goa was directed to park at the taxiway after landing at Jamnagar airport in Gujarat.

“After all 236 passengers and 8 crew members disembarked from the flight, they were taken to the airport lounge. The bomb disposal squad is carrying out an inspection on board,” Jamnagar District Collector Saurabh Pardhi told the media.

The district administration and police department swung into action after being alerted about the emergency landing of the Russian flight.

Bomb disposal squad, police force, fire fighters and five to six ambulances were rushed to the airport, said sources.

