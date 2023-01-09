INDIA

Moscow to Goa flight diverted over bomb threat (Ld)

NewsWire
A heavy police force has been deployed at Dabolim airport in Goa after an incoming chartered flight from Moscow to Goa was diverted to Gujarat’s Jamnagar over bomb threat.

There were around 244 passengers on-board the flight which landed at Jamnagar airport at around 9.49 p.m.

A senior police officer told IANS an airline that had received an e-mail about the bomb threat alerted the Goa airport and later, the flight was diverted.

“We have deployed a heavy police force at Dabolim airport after we got information… everything is fine now, and we will withdraw the police force after a while,” the police officer said.

Sources said the flight was diverted after the Air Traffic Controller at Goa airport received information regarding a bomb threat.

After receiving the bomb threat, a large number of police personnel were deployed at Dabolim airport in Goa and senior officers held a meeting over the incident.

