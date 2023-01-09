INDIA

Moscow to Goa flight diverted over bomb threat

NewsWire
0
0

A heavy police force has been deployed at Dabolim airport in Goa after an incoming chartered flight from Moscow to Goa was diverted to Gujarat’s Jamnagar over bomb threat.

Sources said the flight was diverted after the Air Traffic Controller at Goa airport received a bomb threat. There were around 244 passengers on-board the flight which landed at Jamnagar airport at around 9.49 p.m.

After receiving the bomb threat, a large number of police personnel were deployed at Dabolim airport in Goa and senior officers held a meeting over the incident.

More details are awaited.

20230109-234003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP has 39,598 voters above 100 years of age

    Kashmir school named after Sarwanand Koul Premi, locals hail decision

    AI Mumbai-Dubai flight develops snag, passengers deboarded

    Under fire, Pak Prez says allowing use of Guv’s house for...