A heavy police force has been deployed at Dabolim airport in Goa after an incoming chartered flight from Moscow to Goa was diverted to Gujarat’s Jamnagar over bomb threat.

Sources said the flight was diverted after the Air Traffic Controller at Goa airport received a bomb threat. There were around 244 passengers on-board the flight which landed at Jamnagar airport at around 9.49 p.m.

After receiving the bomb threat, a large number of police personnel were deployed at Dabolim airport in Goa and senior officers held a meeting over the incident.

More details are awaited.

20230109-234003