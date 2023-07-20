INDIA

Moscow to view ships sailing to Ukrainian ports in Black Sea as 'carriers of military cargo'

Russia will regard all ships sailing in the waters of the Black Sea to Ukrainian ports as “potential carriers of military cargo,” the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

“Due to the termination of the Black Sea Initiative, and the curtailment of the maritime humanitarian corridor, all ships en route to Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea will be considered potential carriers of military cargo from 00:00 Moscow time on July 20, 2023,” it added on Wednesday.

The Ministry noted that the countries whose flags will be present on those vessels will be viewed as parties to the conflict from the Ukrainian side, Xinhua news agency reported.

It added that a number of areas in the northwestern and southeastern parts of the international waters of the Black Sea have been temporarily declared dangerous for navigation.

Russia and Ukraine signed separately with Turkey and the UN the Black Sea Grain Initiative in Istanbul in July 2022, which allowed Ukraine to export its grain and other agricultural products from its Black Sea ports.

Moscow suspended its participation in the agreement on July 17, 2023, saying that it would return to the deal as soon as the Russian part of the agreements is fulfilled.

