WORLD

Moscow warns Kiev preparing to detonate dirty bomb or low-yield nuclear weapon on its own territory

NewsWire
0
0

Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu has shared concerns with his French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu of a possible provocation by Ukraine with the use of a “dirty bomb”, media reports said.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, Shoigu and Lecornu spoke by phone on Sunday, discussing “the situation in Ukraine, which is consistently veering towards further uncontrolled escalation”, RT reported.

Shoigu, in an apparent reference to previous media reports, voiced concerns about a “possible Ukrainian provocation” which could involve the use of a “dirty bomb”, it said.

Earlier on Sunday, RIA Novosti cited “sources in different countries including Ukraine” as saying that Kiev is preparing to detonate “a dirty bomb or a low-yield nuclear weapon” on its own territory. According to the Russian news agency, the goal would be to accuse Moscow of using weapons of mass destruction in a ploy to “launch a powerful anti-Russia campaign”.

The report claimed that two Ukrainian institutions have already been tasked with manufacturing a “dirty bomb”, with the work now at “the final stages”. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s administration is reportedly engaged in behind-the-scenes talks with British officials in a bid to secure the transfer of nuclear arms components to Kiev, RT reported.

A so-called dirty bomb uses a conventional explosive combined with radioactive material. While it could not rival a nuclear warhead in terms of power, such a device could disperse a radiation cloud within several kilometres of the explosion.

The talks between Shoigu and Lecornu come days after the Russian Defence minister had a rare telephone conversation with his US counterpart Lloyd Austin. While the details of the talks are scarce, the sides are said to have discussed “issues of international security, including the situation in Ukraine”.

20221023-212004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    S. Korea aims to commercialise 6G mobile services by 2028

    Not to be intimidated by FB after news ban: Australian PM

    Death toll in July 4 Chicago shooting rise to 7

    Zambia made great strides in TB fight: Official