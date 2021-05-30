Moscow on Sunday reported over 3,000 fresh Covid cases for the fourth consecutive day in a row, raising fears about the spread of the deadly virus.

Sunday’s figures turned up 3,719 new cases. But Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the uptick could be explained by a recent week-long holiday, during which people were less inclined to go to the doctor. That means the cases that would have normally been reported that week are being concentrated in the present.

However, Sobyanin has in the past complained that vaccination drives aren’t moving quickly enough in the city. The percentage of city residents who have been vaccinated is lower than in any other European capitals, DPA reported.

He said it was a “scandal” that many people are refusing vaccination. At the moment, about 11 per cent of Russians have received a shot against Covid-19. Most lockdown limitations were lifted in Moscow months ago.

