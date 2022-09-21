SPORTSTENNISWORLD

Moselle Open: Wawrinka sinks Sousa, will face Medvedev in second round

Former World No 3 Stan Wawrinka prevailed 7-6(1), 6-2 against Joao Sousa on Wednesday in the first round of the Moselle Open, backing up his two qualifying wins that earned him a main-draw spot for the tournament, here.

Wawrinka has struggled to find his best level since returning to Tour in April after missing 13 months due to a foot injury, but the 16-time tour-level titlist gave frequent reminders of his ability with a series of trademark clean backhand winners to overpower World No 55 Sousa.

“It’s always difficult to play against him. We played a few times in the past, always a tough match, but I’m really, really happy,” said Wawrinka after securing his fourth tour-level main-draw win of 2022.

“It’s the first time I won three matches in the same tournament for more than two years, so it’s great. I’m getting confidence from winning a few matches, so I’m feeling a bit more relaxed, the way I’m moving. I think the level was good from me and I’m happy with the win,” he added.

The 37-year-old Wawrinka also produced a high-class serving performance against Sousa, saving all three break points he faced in the 95-minute encounter and winning 83 per cent (29/35) of points behind his first serve.

He will hope to find that rhythm again in his fourth ATP Head to Head meeting against top seed Medvedev. Wawrinka has won only one of the pair’s previous meetings but it was the most recent, at the 2020 Australian Open.

“It’s the biggest test. He’s (near) the top of the rankings, always a tough opponent to play It’s going to be really difficult, but I’m happy to test myself against him tomorrow,” said Wawrinka of his match against Medvedev.

