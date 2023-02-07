INDIA

Mosque secretary booked for power theft in Mathura

NewsWire
0
0

The secretary of the management committee of Shahi Eidgah Mosque has been booked in a case of alleged power theft in Mathura.

The case was lodged at the anti-power theft police station after a team from the electricity department allegedly found a 30-meter-long cable securing an illegal electricity connection from a pole near the mosque.

According to the FIR, the case has been registered under section 135 (theft of power through illegal temporary connection) of the Indian Electricity (Amended) Act 2003 by the electricity department official stationed at Masani sub-station in Mathura.

Tanveer Ahmed, the secretary for management committee of Shahi Eidgah Mosque at Mathura, has been named in the FIR as accused in the case as he was allegedly found on the spot when a team from the vigilance department and the anti-power theft team inspected the site on Saturday evening.

In view of the sensitivity of the location, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Neetu Rani, along with the required police force, accompanied the vigilance anti-power theft team of the electricity department.

“Upon entering the premises of Shahi Eidgah mosque, it was found that a three-phase and four core black cable of 30-metre length was connected to an electricity pole. The set-up was connected to a previously-laid LT line in the premises through which power supply was being availed of in the religious place,” said the complainant power department official in the FIR.

The illegally laid electricity cable was disconnected and seized. All proceedings were recorded through video photography.

Despite repeated efforts, accused Tanveer Ahmed could not be reached for his comments.

20230207-085803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi HC rejects PIL seeking to ‘stop’ SpiceJet flying services over...

    In last budget before Lok Sabha polls, Modi govt unveils tax...

    Justice Ujjal Bhuyan takes oath as Telangana HC Chief Justice

    Nusrat Jahan-Nikhil Jain marriage not legally valid, rules court