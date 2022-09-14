WORLD

Mosquito Fire in California grows to almost 49,761 acres

NewsWire
0
0

The Mosquito Fire, currently raging in California’s Placer and El Dorado counties, has grown to 49,761 acres, even though firefighters said they continued to make progress building and strengthening control lines around the blaze.

The Mosquito Fire, first reported on the evening of September 6, has so far destroyed 46 structures, damaged five structures and was still threatening 5,848 structures, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said in its latest update on Tuesday.

It added that 11,260 people had been evacuated since the fire started.

Cal Fire also said the steep and rugged terrain of the blaze makes it difficult for crews to access the fire directly.

Moreover, the use of aircraft was limited sometimes due to the continued inversion layer over the fire area.

Video posted online showed several helicopters were used for water-dropping operations in the late afternoon hours on Monday and a Cal Fire Hawk helicopter continued to be available and utilized for night-time water-dropping missions.

Cal Fire hoped to fully contain the fire by Octpber 15.

However, containment is not a measure of how much of the fire is extinguished but rather a gauge as to how much of a line crews have around the fire perimeter to prevent the fire from spreading.

20220914-103003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ahmadi leader faces sexual assault charges in US

    Putin gets booster shot of Covid-19 vaccine

    My govt performed better than all previous ones in last 50...

    Dozens of flights canceled cause chaos at Lisbon airport