WORLD

Mosquito Fire in California spreads to almost 30,000 acres

NewsWire
0
0

The explosive Mosquito Fire burning in the foothills east of Sacramento, capital city of the western US’ California, grew to 29,585 acres (119.7 square km) on Friday noon, some 60 hours after it was first reported on Tuesday evening.

“Today the Mosquito Fire showed extreme fire behavior and growth, more than quadrupling in size,” the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said in its latest briefing, adding that aircraft continued to have difficulty accurately mapping the fire’s perimeter due to heavy smoke, Xinhua news agency reported.

The blaze has continued to erupt in size, up from 13,700 acres (55.4 square km) reported Thursday evening and 6,900 acres (27.9 square km) Thursday morning.

Some 1,700 personnel were assigned to the huge wildfire as of Thursday evening, according to Cal Fire. The Forest Service said more than 260 bulldozers are working on the scene.

As of Thursday evening, local authorities said the blaze was threatening 3,666 structures in El Dorado and Placer counties, while Georgetown, a historic gold rush town of close to 3,000 residents, was listed on the evacuation map.

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday evening declared a state of emergency for El Dorado and Placer counties due to the Mosquito Fire.

A state of emergency was also declared early this week in Riverside County for Fairview Fire burning in Southern California, which consumed 27,463 acres (111.1 square km) of land as of Friday noon.

20220910-044204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US smartphone sales decline 6% in Q1, Apple leads

    Long Covid patients paying over Rs 40,000 for washing blood: Report

    Yemeni leader urges regional organisations to make peace

    NY AG seeks to interview Trump, his children in civil case