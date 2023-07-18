Toronto Public Health (TPH) says that mosquitoes were collected from a northwest Scarborough location and are the first to test positive for West Nile Virus – an infection transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito – in Toronto this year.

TPH conducts mosquito surveillance from mid-June until mid-September every year. Once a week, 22 mosquito traps are set across the city to collect mosquitoes that are then submitted to a laboratory for identification and grouped by the lab into pools to test for WNV. In 2022, a total of 14 positive mosquito pools were reported.

“The risk of becoming infected with West Nile virus continues to be low in Toronto, however there are some simple steps residents can take to further reduce their risk when enjoying the summer. These steps include wearing insect repellent and light-coloured clothing to protect against bites by infected mosquitoes, using tight-fitting screens on windows and doors to prevent mosquitoes from entering the home and removing standing water where mosquitoes can breed,” said Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health.

WNV symptoms usually develop between two and 14 days after a person is bitten by an infected mosquito. Symptoms may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph glands. Older individuals or individuals with compromised immune systems are at higher risk of severe illness. Anyone concerned about symptoms should contact their health care provider.