‘Most beautiful man in my life’: Tunisha said this about Sheezan on Nov 19

Late TV actress Tunisha Sharma called her ex-boyfriend and ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul’ co-star, Sheezan Mohammed Khan, the “most beautiful man” of her life in a post she shared on International Men’s Day (November 19).

She shared a black and white picture in which both of them are seen hugging each other and all smiles, and wrote in the caption: “Happy International Men’s Day to the Man who lifts me up just like this! The most hardworking, passionate, wildly enthusiastic and the most beautiful Man in my life! You don’t know what you are and that’s the most beautiful part. @sheezan9”

She added: “It is time to recognise and honour the contributions and sacrifices that a man makes for his family and society! Happy International Men’s Day to all the amazing men out there!”

In another post, the actress shows off a tattoo she got done on her hand with the text: “Love above everything”.

Tunisha and Sheezan are said to have parted ways 15 days ago. Her mother has accused Sheezan of driving her into depression and finally to commit suicide.

For a young woman who put love above everything, Tunisha lost her love and that was clearly too much for her to live with.

