With more shots going into arms, and the return to normal life seemingly closer, comes the possibility of proof of vaccination becoming a must-have for a number of activities.

While many countries are mulling over the possibility of a “vaccine passport” for public events and international travel, some like Denmark, Israel and Estonia have already introduced some form of digital certification.

A new poll showed that a majority of Canadians wanted international travellers to have valid proof of vaccination, which some call a vaccine passport.

According to a Leger poll, 82% of respondents felt non-Canadians (entering either via an airport or on land) should provide valid proof of vaccination, Around 79% felt that vaccine passports should be a requirement both for domestic between the provinces as well as international travel for Canadians as well.

Slightly more than two thirds (76%) of Canadians said they would like to receive a vaccine passport after they have been vaccinated.

When asked if Canada should implement a vaccine passport for public events/gatherings, 61% of those polled by Leger were in favour of it while 28% were not and 11% said they didn’t know or preferred not to answer.

Those polled were asked a series of questions about where vaccine certification should be required. All answers were contingent on the government achieving its vaccination goals by late June/July 4th.

Around 64% (3 in 5) agreed that COVID-19 safety measures like vaccine passports should be necessary for access to public spaces such as restaurants, bars, gyms or large public gatherings (concert halls, sports venues, etc.).

Approximately 51% of those polled felt the government should have the right to limit employees in health services such as hospitals, long-term care homes and clinics to those who have valid proof of vaccination? Around 32% disagreed and 18% said they didn’t know.

With regards to private business owners limiting access only to those who have valid proof of vaccination — 61% were in favour of vaccine passports for spas, massage therapy or beauty salons, 60% for gyms, 59% for concert halls, movie theatres or theatres; 58% for restaurant or bars; 50% supported vaccination certification for non-essential store or malls.

This web survey was conducted from May 7, 2021 to May 9, 2021 with 1,529 Canadians, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel.

For comparison, a probability sample of 1,529 respondents would have a margin of error of ±2.51%, 19 times out of 20, while a probability sample of 1,003 would have a margin of error of ±3.09%, 19 times out of 20.