Most Canadians are concerned about the state of the healthcare system in their province, a new poll by a market research and analytics company showed. They also tend to have more negative views of the healthcare system than their American counterparts, the Leger survey conducted in collaboration with the Association for Canadian Studies (ACS) and published in the Canadian Press found.

According to the Leger survey data, 86% of Canadians are worried about the state of the healthcare system in their province when compared to 50% of Americans.

A large number of Canadians, 63%, agreed it is difficult to access healthcare in their province/state. A little more than half of Canadians, 54%, also said that the nurses’ working conditions in their province are poor.

When asked whether healthcare workers should be allowed to take disruptive action to fight for better working conditions, 44% of Canadians said yes. However, the same proportion (44%) say that healthcare workers striking puts Canadians’ health and well-being at risk.

Canadians’ and Americans’ opinions also differed vastly with regard to private and public healthcare systems. While 31% of Canadians support more privatization in their province’s healthcare system, 55% of Americans would like to see more publicly-funded healthcare in their state.

This web survey was conducted from January 20 to 22, 2023, with 1,554 Canadians and 1,005 Americans, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel.

A margin of error cannot be associated with a non-probability sample in a panel survey. For comparison, a probability sample of 1,554 respondents would have a margin of error of ±2.49%, 19 times out of 20, while a probability sample of 1,005 respondents would have a margin of error of ±3.09%, 19 times out of 20.