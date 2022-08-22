COMMUNITY

Most Canadians believe grocery stores are taking advantage of inflation to boost profits: Survey

CanIndia News Online Editor-Sabrina
0
5

Statistics Canada may have reported cooling inflation rates in recent days, but the summer of price increases continues to simmer. And a majority of Canadians (78%) say grocery stores are taking advantage of inflation to make increased profits, a new study says. Fewer than one-in-ten (7%) believe instead the increased margins are due to good management by grocery chains.

The level of month-to-month price increases was the lowest so far this year. However, prices have risen by 7.6 per cent since July 2021, meaning there is much work for the Bank of Canada left to do to return the country to its target rate of two per cent.

Through it all, many Canadians are responding to price increases with spending decreases, according to latest data from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute

Fully four-in-five say they have cut spending in recent months by either trimming their discretionary budget, delaying a major purchase, driving less, scaling back travel and charitable donations, or deferring saving for the future. This represents an increase from the three-quarters (74%) who said so in February.

A financial temperature check of Canadians finds many sweltering in the heat of inflation. Half (52%) say they couldn’t manage a sudden expense of more than $1,000. For two-in-five (38%), a surprise bonus of $5,000 would be used to alleviate the pressure of debt. For one-in-ten, it would immediately be put towards daily expenses.

Regionally, some parts of the country seem to be feeling more financial pain than others. Those in Saskatchewan (58%) and Atlantic Canada (50%) are much more likely than those in other parts of the country to use a sudden gift of $5,000 towards paying off debt. As well, people in those provinces – and Alberta – are more likely than others elsewhere to say they have been cutting back spending in recent months.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ontario’s mini-budget includes tax credits for workers, seniors and staycations

    Online community workshop to gather input for Brampton’s development plan

    Toronto MPP Peter Tabuns elected Ontario NDP interim leader

    Mississauga Councillor Karen Ras resigns amid bullying allegations, Ron Starr asked...