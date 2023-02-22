A national survey conducted by Nanos and Bloomberg found that if interest rates stay around the current rate, it will have a negative impact on the personal finances of the majority of Canadians.

The survey report said about three in five Canadians felt that if interest rates stay around the current rate of 4.5% in 2023, it will have a negative (32%) or somewhat negative (27%) impact on their personal finances. However, older Canadians aged 55 plus are more likely to say if interest rates stay around the current rate, it will have a positive (6%) or somewhat positive impact (14%) on their finances when compared to younger Canadians aged 18 to 34 (4% each).

Since the December 2021 wave, Canadians are marginally more likely to say they are more worried about higher interest rates, the report stated. Residents of B.C. are more likely to say they are more worried about interest rates (19%) than residents of the prairies (12%) and the Atlantic (6%).

Survey data also revealed that over eight in ten Canadians (84%) are more worried about higher prices for everyday goods like food and gas, consistent with the previous wave in July 2022.

Nanos conducted the hybrid telephone and online random survey of 1,054 Canadians, commissioned by Bloomberg, between January 27 and 30. The results were released last week. The margin of error for this survey is ±3.0 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

While overall inflation has eased to 5.9 per cent in January, that’s still high. Groceries are up another 11.4 per cent. That’s difficult for consumers, whether it’s businesses buying from other businesses or ordinary Canadian shoppers.

Although many experts are hoping the slight dip in inflation will put the brakes on interest rates, at least temporarily, logistically it is not that simple.

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem told parliament last week that if price hikes continue at the pace seen recently, he may be forced to take action. He said they simply cannot distinguish reasonable and necessary price rises to cover rising costs from price hikes merely to pad the bottom line.

The next interest rate announcement will be made on March 8.